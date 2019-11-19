Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 Daughters held at Se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Daughters held at Self-styled guru Nithyanand's Ashram in Ahmedabad, claims couple

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
However, officials of the institute refused to let them meet their daughters, the petitioners alleged.
The parents said they have filed an FIR. against the authorities in this connection. (Photo: File)
  The parents said they have filed an FIR. against the authorities in this connection. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: A couple has petitioned the Gujarat High Court on Monday for help to get back two daughters who they allege have been illegally confined at an ashram run by controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda.

Petitioners Janardana Sharma and his wife told the court on Monday that they had admitted their four daughters, from 7 to 15 years of age, to an educational institution run by Swami Nithyananda in Bengaluru in 2013.

 

When they learnt that their daughters were this year shifted to another branch of Nithyananda Dhyanpeetham, named Yogini Sarvagyapeetham, situated on the premises of Delhi Public School in Ahmedabad, they tried to meet them.

However, officials of the institute refused to let them meet their daughters, the petitioners alleged.

With help from the police, the Sharmas visited the institute and managed to bring back their two minor daughters, but their elder daughters, Lopamudra Janardhana Sharma (21) and Nandhita (18), refused to accompany them, according to the petition.

They alleged their two younger daughters were kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks and were deprived of sleep. The parents said they have filed an FIR.  against the authorities in this connection.

In the plea, the Sharmas have asked the court to sought the court's direction direct the police as well the institute's authorities to produce their daughters, who they alleged are being kept under "illegal confinement", before the court and and hand them over.

The couple has also asked for an investigation into other minors kept at the institute.

In June last year, a Karnataka court had framed charges against Nithyananda in a rape case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: swami nithyananda, gujarat high court, illegal confinement
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, following the alleged suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Fathima Lateef suicide: Two IIT-Madras students end indefinite fast

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

Khan is distraught by protests, yet is hopeful that the situation would change and his students would come around soon. (Photo: Facebook)

Have studied Sanskrit all my life, but now I am a Muslim: BHU's Firoze Khan

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai woman upset over daughter's relationship, strangles her to death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dinesh Chandimal's wife wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

'You are the only one I want by my side and close to my heart forever and always..', Isika Jayasekara wrote on her FB page wishing her husband Dinesh Chandimal. (Photo: File)
 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Naqvi slams Mamata, says Citizenship Bill has no link with minorities

The Parliament will take up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 during the nearly-month long winter session which commenced from November 18. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. (Photo: ANI)

Greens’ appeal to PM Modi: Don’t allow Kaiga plant expansion

Kaiga nuclear power plant

Chennai: Rare pacemaker implant for underweight infant successful

Following this, the doctors were left with no choice but to implant a permanent pacemaker. “ There have only been three such prior surgeries. Considering this, the technical and surgical expertise about this procedure is very limited.” says Dr. Deepa Hariharan.

Chennai: Now, ADGP to monitor Disc Assets case

Madras High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham