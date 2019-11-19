Nation Current Affairs 19 Nov 2019 Andhra techie, who w ...
Andhra techie, who was in search of online girlfriend, lands in Pakistan jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
 One of the two Indian nationals arrested in Pakistan's Cholistan for illegally entering the country hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was reported missing two years ago, reported News18. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: One of the two Indian nationals arrested in Pakistan's Cholistan for illegally entering the country hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and was reported missing two years ago, reported News18.

Prashant Vaindam, said to be a software engineer based in Hyderabad, allegedly entered Pakistan through Rajasthan without valid documents.

 

Pakistani media reported on Monday that they were arrested on November 14 in a desert close to Bahawalpur district.

Police sources said Prashant wanted to go to Switzerland to meet his online girlfriend but surfaced in Pakistan. Police were trying to find out how he landed in Pakistan.

A video message of Prashant to his parents went viral late Monday. Speaking in Telugu, the youth told his parents that he hopes to be released from jail within a month.

"Mummy and daddy, how are you? Now they brought me to court from police station after it was declared that there was no problem. They will now send me to jail from court and inform the Indian Embassy. I can then contact you," Prashant, who was seen taking permission from Pakistan police officials to speak in Telugu was quoted by News18.

"Now than I am being sent to jail, the bail process will start. India and Pakistan exchange prisoners and it takes time," he added.

He did not say how and when he entered Pakistan.

 

Tags: indian, pakistan, girlfriend, social media, jail, switzerland
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


