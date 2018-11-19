search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Tuition teacher thrashes minor boy with shoe, incident caught on CCTV

Published Nov 19, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Video shows boy being hit with shoe, hit on fingers with an object and being grabbed by hair, ear and shaken and punched repeatedly.
 The five-minute video shows the teacher beating the boy with his shoe and even hitting his fingers with a key-like object. (Photo: ANI)

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, a minor boy was allegedly thrashed with a shoe and brutally beaten up by his tuition teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The incident came to light on November 15 after the parents of the class II student checked CCTV footage of the room where the brutal episode took place.

 

The five-minute video shows the teacher beating the boy with his shoe and even hitting his fingers with a key-like object. Not only this, the teacher even grabbed the boy by his hair and ear and shook him and also punched him multiple times at his back.

The teacher can also be seen offering the minor boy a glass of water to drink and asking him to smile.

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, "The video has been recovered. A case has been registered and a team has been formed to nab the teacher."

