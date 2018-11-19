Rahul has ‘Modi-phobia’, uttered his name 44 times in speech: Amit Shah

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition is suffering from the "Narendra Modi-phobia", BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur ahead of the November 28 assembly election, Shah asked the Congress to give an account of what the four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family did when they ruled the country.

"The opposition is suffering from Narendra Modi-phobia. They just want to get rid of (PM) Modi from the prime minister's post while we want to get rid of poverty, insecurity and air pollution among others," Shah said.

The BJP chief said the Narendra Modi government launched 129 developmental schemes in four years. "Give an account of what the four generations (of Nehru-Gandhi family) did when they ruled the country," he said.

"In a recent rally, Rahul Gandhi uttered (PM) Modi's name 44 times in his 22-minute speech. I am wondering whether he is campaigning for the BJP or the Congress," Shah said, in remarks laced with sarcasm.

He also lauded the centre for the Army's surgical strike on terror launchpads across the border post the Uri attack in 2016.