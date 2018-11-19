search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi, Rahul, other leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
'Tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,' PM Modi tweeted.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former VP Hamid Ansari and former PM Manmohan Singh paid tribute at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary on Monday.

"Tributes to India's former Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

 

 

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the city.

 

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former leader. 

"Nation remembers her vision and administrative skills,"  he wrote.

 

Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi in Parliament House on Monday and tweeted a picture of the same.

Congress leader from Rajasthan and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot remembered Indira Gandhi and said her contribution towards nation-building was "immense".

"Paying tributes and homage to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards nation-building was immense. Her great love for the country and dedication towards the welfare of people would always be an inspiration," Gehlot tweeted.

 

Paying her respects to the former prime minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation should work together to keep the diversity of the country intact.

"Homage to Indira Gandhi Ji, former Prime Minister of India, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Week begins today. As she did so whole-heartedly, let's work together to keep the spirit of 'unity in diversity' alive," the TMC chief tweeted.

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister in Mumbai's Mantralaya on Monday morning. 

Congress leader Ashok Chavan also tweeted his homage to the former prime minister.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Indira Gandhi and said that her contribution towards building the country cannot be forgotten.

"I cannot understand how anyone can be an Indian and not be proud. My humble homage to Smt Indira Gandhi who lived and died in the service of the Nation. Her immense contribution in Nation building and preserving the unity & integrity of the Nation shall always be remembered," he tweeted.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. 

