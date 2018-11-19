search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not farmers, they are goondas: HD Kumaraswamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 19, 2018, 4:42 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 7:43 am IST
By calling the farmers goondas, the CM has indulged in an outrageous act.
CM H D Kumaraswamy.
 CM H D Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remarks against agitating sugarcane farmers in which he reportedly termed them as ‘goondas,’ has invited severe criticism from farmers and the opposition BJP alike.

At the Krishi Mela event here on Sunday, the CM criticized the agitating farmers in Belagavi and also the farmer women who had been criticizing him. At one stage, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, "a woman wearing a green shawl, criticized me, I would like to ask her where she was all these years. After four years, she is questioning me, I don’t think they are farmers,” Mr Kumaraswamy remarked.

 

He was reacting to the incident in which a group of farmers drove trucks laden with sugarcane and  'gatecrashed' into Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, the legislature complex in  Belagavi on Sunday protesting against the CM's reported cancellation of his visit to meet farmers agitating over payments due from sugar mills. 

The farmers have even threatened to disrupt the winter session of the state legislature scheduled to be held in Suvarna Vishana Soudha next month.

Criticising Mr Kumaraswamy, BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa said, "The CM has cast aspersions on the integrity of farmers which, by any standards, is unacceptable."

By calling the farmers goondas, the CM has indulged in an outrageous act. This shows the utter contempt of the JD(S) towards farmers, Mr Yeddyurappa said.

 “The CM has also said that he should not be held responsible if sugar factory owners have not paid dues to farmers for the last four or five years as he had become CM only for five months ago. This statement is nothing but  ridiculous. People have every right to demand justice from the government at any given point of time. It is the responsibility of the government of the day to redress the grievances,” Mr Yeddyurappa said.

 "The government is a continuous entity. It is shocking that Mr Kumaraswamy has to be reminded of this basic fact. The BJP warns that it will join the farmers’ ranks and launch a state-wide agitation against the barbaric approach of the coalition government", the BJP chief warned.

...
Tags: chief minister h.d. kumaraswamy, bjp, b.s. yeddyurappa, suvarna vishana soudha
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager dies after inhaling deodorant spray while covering his head with towel

He became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Pixel 3 Lite images and key specifications leaked

(Photo credit: Rozetked)
 

Australia vs India: Mitchell Johnson takes dig at Virat Kohli's 'sledge-free' remark

The Australian cricket is going through a massive restructuring and the "win at all costs" strategy employed by teams of yesteryears, is not being encouraged anymore. (Photo: AP)
 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fadnavis-led govt approves reservation for Marathas after protests

Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions. (Photo: File)

Won't let 'forces of terror' destroy peace vows Amarinder after Amritsar attack

Punjab police earlier said the grenade attack on the religious congregation on outskirts of Amritsar city appears to be a 'terrorist act'. (Photo: File)

Death toll in Cyclone Gaja rises to 45, relief ops on war footing underway

A view of the damage caused by cyclone 'Gaja', after it hit Velankanni, in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take place at the earliest: Siddaramaiah

This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)

Only 4.5L out of 40 lakh have so far applied for inclusion in Assam NRC: Sources

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting attended by Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Director of Intelligence Bureau. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham