Medchal constituency: Congress gears up for Sonia Gandhi’s visit

Published Nov 19, 2018, 3:08 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 3:08 am IST
The people and Congress party activists should bless the Congress by attending the meeting.
Hyderabad: Congress leaders are making arrangements for a huge public meeting that will be addressed by the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Medchal constituency on November 23.

Ms Gandhi will arrive in Hyderabad on the evening of November 23 and will go to the meeting place at KLR Nagar in Medchal and will fly back to Delhi on the same day after the meeting. This was the schedule proposed by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

 

Campaign committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with AICC secretary Bose Raju and Medchal Congress candidate Kichhannagari Laxma Reddy inspected the place for arrangements on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons Mr Mallu said, “The UPA chairperson will address the people of Telangana. Everyone knows that Telangana  got statehood with the help of Sonia Gandhi. The people and Congress party activists should bless the Congress by attending the meeting.” 

