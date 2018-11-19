Maharashtra government gives nod to quota for Marathas

The Maharashtra government has created a new category for Socially and Economically Backward Castes (SEBC) in order to clear the quota.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet accepted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission’s report on the backwardness of the Maratha community in its Sunday meeting.

This has cleared the way for a Bill on Maratha reservation. The state government will now introduce the Bill in both Houses in order to allot 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community.

Speaking about the Cabinet’s decision, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his government is fully prepared to face the Opposition in the legislature, and his colleagues would lay the work done by his government before the people of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government has created a new category for Socially and Economically Backward Castes (SEBC) in order to clear the quota. This was recommended by the backward commission in its report submitted to the state government on November 15.