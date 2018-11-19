search on deccanchronicle.com
Lalu Prasad told to appear through video conference in IRCTC scam case

Published Nov 19, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Owing to the RJD chief's ill health, a Delhi court passed the directions and told him to appear through video conference next month.
The court directed the CBI and ED to ensure Lalu's presence from video conference from the hospital, if he is still lodged there, or from jail. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A Delhi court today directed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear before it on December 20 through video conference in connection with the IRCTC scam case.

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj passed the directions after he was told that the accused could not appear before the court, as per earlier direction, owing to his ill health. 

 

The court directed the CBI and ED to ensure Lalu's presence from video conference from the hospital, if he is still lodged there, or from jail. 

The ED, meanwhile, opposed the bail application of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav and others on the grounds that they were influential persons who could hamper the probe if granted relief. 

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. 

Tags: lalu prasad yadav health, irctc scam case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




