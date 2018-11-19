search on deccanchronicle.com
Jana Sena fears life threat to Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 19, 2018, 3:11 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 3:11 am IST
A lorry rammed into Mr Kalyan’s convoy while it was going to Rajanagaram, injuring the security personnel.
Vijayawada: Jana Sena cadres worried over the attacks on Jana Sena founder K. Pawan Kalyan’s convoy and that of former AP Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar at various places.

A lorry rammed into Mr Kalyan’s convoy while it was going to Rajanagaram, injuring the security personnel. A lorry carrying sand had rammed into the car of Mr Manohor in Hyderabad on November 15 at 10.30 pm. The driver of Mr Manohar’s car, Mr C.S. Raju, lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.

 

Following these two incidents in quick succession, Jana Sena cadres feared that there could be a conspiracy against Mr Kalyan and Mr Manohar in view of the recent knife attack on YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport.

Mr Kalyan on Sunday discussed the incidents with party senior leaders and advisors. Party leaders said it could be part of Operation Garuda, a purported plan to unseat the TD, or a conspiracy to weak the Jana Sena. 

Tags: pawan kalyan, jana sena
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




