Video: In first flight, IndiGo pilot flies family to Singapore, seeks blessings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 19, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 6:09 pm IST
Pradeep who first started flying in 2007 has been co-pilot and flight bound Singapore from Chennai was his first flight as pilot.
Pilot Pradeep Krishnan’s friend also shared an emotional message and referred to the touching incident as a 'dream come true' for this friend. (Facebook Screengrab | @nagarjun.dwarakanath)
 Pilot Pradeep Krishnan's friend also shared an emotional message and referred to the touching incident as a 'dream come true' for this friend. (Facebook Screengrab | @nagarjun.dwarakanath)

Chennai: An IndiGo pilot touched his mother’s and grandmother’s feet before he went to the cockpit to fly them to Singapore for the first time.

In a video posted on Facebook by pilot Pradeep Krishnan’s friend and roommate, Pradeep is seen walking on aisle, making his way through passengers on the plane to reach to his mother, grandmother and sister before he flies the plane.

 

Pradeep who first started flying in 2007 has been a co-pilot and the flight bound Singapore from Chennai was his first flight as a pilot.

As soon as he reaches them, Pradeep quickly touches their feet and sought their blessings before making his way back to the cockpit. The women were all smiles and it seemed to be a proud moment for the entire family.

 

 

Pradeep’s friend also shared an emotional message and referred to the touching incident as a "dream come true" for this friend.

"Have come a long way from 2007 when we first started to fly. 11 years since we first flew as student pilots," he said.

...
