In photos: 'For Telangana's prosperity', KCR holds 'yagna' ahead of state polls

TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performed 'Raja Syamala Yagam', 'Chandi Yagam' and other rituals in his farmhouse in Erravalli in which his wife and other family members participated. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

Hyderabad: Ahead of his next round of polling for the Telangana Assembly elections on December 7, TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, dressed in white and gold robes, on Sunday held a homam (yagam) at his farmhouse in Siddipet district.

An official release said Rao performed 'Raja Syamala Yagam', 'Chandi Yagam' and other rituals in his farmhouse in Erravalli in which his wife and other family members participated.

(Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

The prayers ended with "poornahuti" (concluding act or rite) on Monday at 11.11 am.

(Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

The yagnam is conducted for prosperity of the state, well being of all people and for successfully taking forward the various developmental programmes, the official release said.

(Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

(Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

(Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)