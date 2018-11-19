search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'First temple, then government': Shiv Sena's new slogan ahead of 2019

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25.
Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence. (Photo: File)
 Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday sought to intensify the party's campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya by giving a new slogan which called for the construction of temple before government.

Thackeray held a meeting with senior party leaders to review preparations for his visit to Ayodhya on November 24 and 25. Sena leaders from outside Maharashtra too attended the meeting.

 

"Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar (Every Hindu has one demand, the temple first and then government)," he said at a press conference which was held later.

The Shiv Sena, which is the part of the BJP-led governments in both Maharashtra and the Centre, has been aggressively pushing for the construction of the temple since the party's annual Dussehra rally last month.

The party has often taunted its ally BJP over the saffron party's "failure" to construct the temple in the last four years despite coming to power.

Thackeray also asked party workers to conduct a 'maha aarati' (grand puja) on November 24 all over the state as well as in other parts of the country where the Sena has presence.

He will be conducting 'Sarayu puja' on November 24 in Ayodhya.

"All Sena workers will perform puja on the same day and same time in their respective areas," said Thackeray.

...
Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackrey, ram temple, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Teenager dies after inhaling deodorant spray while covering his head with towel

He became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Pixel 3 Lite images and key specifications leaked

(Photo credit: Rozetked)
 

Australia vs India: Mitchell Johnson takes dig at Virat Kohli's 'sledge-free' remark

The Australian cricket is going through a massive restructuring and the "win at all costs" strategy employed by teams of yesteryears, is not being encouraged anymore. (Photo: AP)
 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fresh protests in Sabarimala, 28 devotees taken into preventive custody

Due to the early incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, the police had imposed strict restrictions for devotees at Sannidhanam, including not allowing them to stay back in the night. (Photo: PTI)

Crucial RBI board meeting today amid ongoing rift with govt

Sources said Patel is unlikely to yield under pressure and will rather mount a strong defence of the central bank’s policies regarding stringent NPA recognition norms as well as measures taken to ease credit supply to MSMEs. (Photo: File)

Midnight clashes at Sabarimala; BJP, RSS protest outside Kerala CM’s house

Police sources claimed they had information that the protesters might create trouble at Sannidhanam and therefore, precautions were taken accordingly. (Photo: PTI)

Fadnavis-led govt approves reservation for Marathas after protests

Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions. (Photo: File)

Won't let 'forces of terror' destroy peace vows Amarinder after Amritsar attack

Punjab police earlier said the grenade attack on the religious congregation on outskirts of Amritsar city appears to be a 'terrorist act'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham