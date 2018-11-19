search on deccanchronicle.com
CRPF jawan killed, 2 injured in militant attack, JeM claims responsibility

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Police said incident took place at around 7:30 pm when militants hurled grenades and fired at CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station.
The CRPF camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections. (Representational image | PTI)
 The CRPF camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections. (Representational image | PTI)

Srinagar: A CRPF head constable was killed and two Army jawans injured when Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked a newly-set up camp in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Sunday evening. 

Police said the incident took place at around 7:30 pm when militants hurled grenades through Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) and fired at the CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama. The attack resulted in the death of Head Constable Chandrika Prasad. 

 

The camp had been set up recently with a view to enhance security in this militancy-infested district due to the ongoing Panchayat elections. 

Immediately after the attack, CRPF personnel chased the militants who ran into a nearby locality. The paramilitary forces were assisted by Army jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles, who were patrolling in a nearby area. 

The troops reached an orchard where they were fired upon, resulting in injury to two Army jawans. The cordon had to be called off as a religious congregation was there. 

The Army jawans were taken to Srinagar-based 92-base hospital and they were out of danger, the police said. 

Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack on the CRPF camp. A self-styled spokesman of the militant outfit called some local media houses and claimed responsibility for it. 

...
Tags: crpf jawan killed, j&k militant attack, crpf camp, jaish-e-muhammad (jem)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




