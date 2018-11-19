search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CM should not be 'scared' of PM, Shah over height of Shivaji statue: Shiv Sena

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
'Fadnavis should use same courage showed while granting Maratha reservations, announce that Shivaji's statue would be tallest,' Sena said.
According to the state government's reply submitted earlier to an RTI query, certain height specifications of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial have been changed to reduce the cost of the project. (Photo: File | PTI)
 According to the state government's reply submitted earlier to an RTI query, certain height specifications of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial have been changed to reduce the cost of the project. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare that the proposed statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji off the Mumbai coast will be the tallest in the world, and not be "scared" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over the issue.

The Sena said Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil has claimed the height of Shivaji's statue has been decreased to ensure that the 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, remains the tallest.

 

It said Fadnavis should use the same courage that he displayed in announcing quota for the Maratha community, and not be "scared" of Prime Minister Modi and Shah over the issue of Shivaji statue's height. Decreasing the height of Shivaji's statue to make Sardar Patel's statue look taller is "narrow and distorted mindset", the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. 

"Fadnavis should use the same courage that he showed while granting reservation to the Maratha community and fearlessly announce that Shivaji's statue would be the tallest in the world, and not get scared of Amit Shah and Modi. This will not diminish the prestige of Sardar Patel," it said. 

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party reminded Fadnavis that earlier, then Union finance minister Chintamanrao Deshmukh in the Jawaharlal Nehru government had shown courage to tender his resignation, to ensure Mumbai stayed with Maharashtra. 

It rued that while the 'Statue of Unity' has already been unveiled and opened for public viewing, not a single brick has been laid for the construction of Shivaji's statue. There are now doubts being raised if there was an internal conspiracy to make Shivaji's statue seem like a dwarf compared to the structure dedicated to Sardar Patel, it said.

Shivaji's statue should be larger than that of any other leader and all parties should come together for it, said the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Modi had on October 31 inaugurated the imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India, in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The Congress and the NCP had said in the Maharashtra Assembly in July that the height of Shivaji's statue, to be built in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast, was being reduced, a claim rejected by Fadnavis, who had asserted that it will be the tallest in the world.

According to the state government's reply submitted earlier to an RTI query, certain height specifications of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial have been changed to reduce the cost of the project. In the new design, the height of the warrior king's statue would be reduced by 7.5 metres, although the sword he wields will be taller than in the original design. However, these changes will not alter the total height of the statue, which would be 121.2 metres. The height of the entire structure, including the pedestal, would be 212 metres, the government said in its RTI reply.

The height of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue has now been reduced to 75.7 metres from the earlier 83.2 metres. But in order to maintain the statue's overall height of 121.2 metres, the length of the sword has been raised from 38 metres to 45.5 metres, the government said.

"The height of the pedestal has been reduced to 87.4 metres from the earlier 96.2 metres. This change in the pedestal's height will save Rs 338.94 crore," it had said.

...
Tags: shiv sena, devendra fadnavis, bjp-shiv sena ties, shivaji statue
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Shardul, Uthappa join MS Dhoni to celebrate Sakshi's birthday

Multiple videos and pictures from the grand birthday bash have surfaced on social media where Dhoni is seen celebrating with his wife and daughter Ziva. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New tech regulation inevitable: Apple CEO

(Representational image)
 

Scientists make robots more expressive

(Representational image)
 

Weekly Wrap-up: New Ertiga expected prices, Mahindra Alturas G4 details

The Ertiga will be available with both petrol and diesel engines in 4 variants.
 

ICC Women's World T20: Semifinal fixtures, telecast, match timings and more

The Indian eves will take on England in the second semifin al, shortly after Australia-West Indies. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

MS Dhoni has done a great job, but he is not 20 anymore: Kapil Dev

World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev on Monday said that people expect under-pressure MS Dhoni to perform as he was during his early 20s. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Inadvertent comment, regret it': AAP leader HS Phoolka on Army chief

The AAP leader stirred the controversy with his statement following a blast on Sunday at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi village in Amritsar. (Photo: ANI)

No adjournment, file response to CVC report 'quickly': SC to Alok Verma

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was informed by lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Verma that the CBI Director had not been able to file his response with its registry. (Photo: File)

Actor Nafisa Ali diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa Ali made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's ‘Junoon’. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @nafisaalisodhi)

Kerala govt turned Sabarimala temple into war zone: KJ Alphons

The minister said there was lack of basic facilities at the temple complex. (Photo: File)

Hope RBI Governor Urjit Patel has 'spine', will show PM 'his place': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has accused the Modi government of destroying every institution in the country and the latest one being the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham