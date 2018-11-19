Chandrababu Naidu banned CBI to save his corrupt officials: Bandaru Dattatraya

Hyderabad: Union minister Bandaru Dattatraya alleged that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was “afraid of the CBI” and had therefore barred its activities in AP.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP headquarters in the city, Mr Dattatreya said, “Mr Naidu has banned the CBI from entering the state to protect the corrupt leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Mr Naidu is behaving like a dictator by doing these things. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried about the Sarada scam and is following in the footsteps of Mr Naidu to escape from it.”

Mr Dattatreya also slammed the Telangana Jana Samiti of Prof. M. Kodandaram for joining hands with the Congress, and alleged that the Congress was responsible for the suicides of youth during the Telangana statehood movement.

“The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Congress are announcing schemes that are impossible to implement. They are cheating people with fake promises,” he said.

On another note, he accused the TRS government of failing to develop temples in the state.

He said ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao are trying to hide the failures of the government to come to power once again. Mr Dattatreya said that the BJP was the only party that could fulfil the dreams of the people of the state. “If voted to power, the BJP will implement all the schemes that are announced by us, which also includes the interlinking of river Krishna and Godavari.”