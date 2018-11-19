search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu banned CBI to save his corrupt officials: Bandaru Dattatraya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Nov 19, 2018, 2:45 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 3:39 am IST
Mr Dattatreya also slammed the Telangana Jana Samiti of Prof. M. Kodandaram for joining hands with the Congress.
Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
 Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

Hyderabad: Union minister Bandaru Dattatraya alleged that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was “afraid of the CBI” and had therefore barred its activities in AP.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP headquarters in the city, Mr Dattatreya said, “Mr Naidu has banned the CBI from entering the state to protect the corrupt leaders in Andhra Pradesh. Mr Naidu is behaving like a dictator by doing these things. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried about the Sarada scam and is following in the footsteps of Mr Naidu to escape from it.”

 

Mr Dattatreya also slammed the Telangana Jana Samiti of Prof. M. Kodandaram for joining hands with the Congress, and alleged that the Congress was responsible for the suicides of youth during the Telangana statehood movement. 

“The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Congress are announcing schemes that are impossible to implement. They are cheating people with fake promises,” he said.

On another note, he accused the TRS government of failing to develop temples in the state. 

He said ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao are trying to hide the failures of the government to come to power once again. Mr Dattatreya said that the BJP was the only party that could fulfil the dreams of the people of the state. “If voted to power, the BJP will implement all the schemes that are announced by us, which also includes the interlinking of river Krishna and Godavari.” 

...
Tags: bandaru dattatraya, ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager dies after inhaling deodorant spray while covering his head with towel

He became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Pixel 3 Lite images and key specifications leaked

(Photo credit: Rozetked)
 

Australia vs India: Mitchell Johnson takes dig at Virat Kohli's 'sledge-free' remark

The Australian cricket is going through a massive restructuring and the "win at all costs" strategy employed by teams of yesteryears, is not being encouraged anymore. (Photo: AP)
 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fadnavis-led govt approves reservation for Marathas after protests

Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions. (Photo: File)

Won't let 'forces of terror' destroy peace vows Amarinder after Amritsar attack

Punjab police earlier said the grenade attack on the religious congregation on outskirts of Amritsar city appears to be a 'terrorist act'. (Photo: File)

Death toll in Cyclone Gaja rises to 45, relief ops on war footing underway

A view of the damage caused by cyclone 'Gaja', after it hit Velankanni, in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take place at the earliest: Siddaramaiah

This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)

Only 4.5L out of 40 lakh have so far applied for inclusion in Assam NRC: Sources

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting attended by Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Director of Intelligence Bureau. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham