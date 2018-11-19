Karnataka cabinet expansion soon after Rahul Gandhi 's nod: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Chairman of the powerful coalition co-ordination committee, Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the state Cabinet will be expanded soon after holding consultations with the Congress top brass.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah said the process of finalizing the list is delayed as state leaders could not meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi who is busy with the Assembly elections in five states. Responding to Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwar’s statement that he is ready to handle the CM post if it is assigned to him, Siddaramaiah quipped that there are several leaders who are eligible for the post. There is no question of a change of guard as there is no vacancy at present, he added.Dr G Parameshwar