search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Midnight protests at Sabarimala temple, devotees camp outside Kerala CM’s house

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 8:25 am IST
'We have organised state-wide protest against this emergency like situation in state,' Yuvamorcha state president Prakash said.
Police sources claimed they had information that the protesters might create trouble at Sannidhanam and therefore, precautions were taken accordingly. (Photo: PTI)
 Police sources claimed they had information that the protesters might create trouble at Sannidhanam and therefore, precautions were taken accordingly. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala: A large number of BJP and RSS workers protested outside the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan late Sunday night against the detention of over 30 persons at Sabarimala Temple.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had gathered in front of Cliff House-- Vijayan's official residence at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Simultaneous protests were also held at various places across the state in Aranmula, Kochi, Kollam, Alapuzha, Ranni, Thodupuzha, Kaladi, Malappuram and Idukki among others. To further intensify their stir against "police high handedness", a daylong state-wide agitation will be held on Monday by Yuvamorcha, the youth wing of the BJP, its chief said.

"We have organised state-wide protest against this emergency like situation in the state," Yuvamorcha state president Prakash Babu told PTI.

The protesters were taken into preventive custody Sunday night at the Sabarimala Temple after fresh protests broke out at Nadapanthal area in Sannidhanam where hundreds of devotees agitated against the police restrictions.

Even though there were unconfirmed reports that the detained protesters were taken to Maniyar police camp in Pathanamthitta district, officials at Pamba Police Station, which is around 3.5 km downhill, denied any knowledge.

On the second day of the two month-long pilgrimage season, the devotees had gathered at the covered pathway to the temple when they were asked to leave Sannidhanam.

Due to the early incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, the police had imposed strict restrictions for devotees at Sannidhanam, including not allowing them to stay back at night. Superintendent of Police (special officer) Pratheesh Kumar said people were detained for violating Section 144 that prohibits assembly of more than four people at a spot. "Section 144 had been declared in the area.

We had asked them to disperse after the Harivarasanam but most of them refused," the SP said, adding that the police was not against the devotees who wished to offer prayers. "Those who have to offer 'neyyabhishekam' (anointing deity with ghee) can stay back. They can recite prayers also. We are not against it. The police will assist those who want to offer prayers," he said.

Police sources claimed they had information that the protesters might create trouble at Sannidhanam and therefore, precautions were taken accordingly. Rajesh, one of the protesters, said, "We are devotees and we started reciting prayers but the police did not allow us, saying Section 144 (prohibitory orders) has been imposed." He said he did not mind getting arrested for reciting prayers at Sannidhanam.

...
Tags: bjp, rss, pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala temple, section 144
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager dies after inhaling deodorant spray while covering his head with towel

He became hyperactive and went into cardiac arrest (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Pixel 3 Lite images and key specifications leaked

(Photo credit: Rozetked)
 

Australia vs India: Mitchell Johnson takes dig at Virat Kohli's 'sledge-free' remark

The Australian cricket is going through a massive restructuring and the "win at all costs" strategy employed by teams of yesteryears, is not being encouraged anymore. (Photo: AP)
 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Crucial RBI board meeting today amid ongoing rift with govt

Sources said Patel is unlikely to yield under pressure and will rather mount a strong defence of the central bank’s policies regarding stringent NPA recognition norms as well as measures taken to ease credit supply to MSMEs. (Photo: File)

Fadnavis-led govt approves reservation for Marathas after protests

Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in the government jobs and in admission in government institutions. (Photo: File)

Won't let 'forces of terror' destroy peace vows Amarinder after Amritsar attack

Punjab police earlier said the grenade attack on the religious congregation on outskirts of Amritsar city appears to be a 'terrorist act'. (Photo: File)

Death toll in Cyclone Gaja rises to 45, relief ops on war footing underway

A view of the damage caused by cyclone 'Gaja', after it hit Velankanni, in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Cabinet expansion to take place at the earliest: Siddaramaiah

This would be the second cabinet expansion since the coalition came to power in May in a post-poll tie-up between Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham