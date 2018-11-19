Assets of TRS leaders wives spike in 5 years

The assets of former state Cabinet ministers and other leaders in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti have increased manifold.

Hyderabad: The assets of former state Cabinet ministers and other leaders in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti have increased manifold. Actually, it is the assets of their spouses that have increased.

The total movable assets of finance minister Etela Rajender was valued at Rs 17.98 lakh in 2014 at the time of the general election. This has increased to Rs 32.22 lakh in 2018, according to the affidavit submitted by the minister for the ensuing Assembly elections. But the real increase has been in the total asset value of Mr Rajender’s wife, which has increased from Rs 70,04 lakhs in 2014 to Rs 14.55 crore in four years.

The rise in the asset value is due to investments in major companies. The immovable asset value of Mr Rajender, who is contesting from Huzurabad, has increased from Rs 4.93 crore in 2014 to Rs 12.50 crore.

The immovable assets of his spouse has increased from Rs 8.70 crore to Rs 15.03 crore.

Surprisingly, the liabilities of Mr Rajender have increased from nil in 2014 to Rs 6.01 crore in 2018.

Finance minister Etela Rajender spouse’s liabilities have increased from Rs 7.03 crore in 2014 to Rs 15.58 crore in 2018.

The value of the movable assets of excise minister and TRS candidate from Secunderabad, T. Padma Rao, has increased from Rs 5 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.18 crore in the affidavit he has submitted. The value of movable assets of Mr Rao’s spouse, who is a housewife, has increased from Rs 20.18 lakh to Rs 42.53 lakh. Mr Rao’s affidavit showed the value of movable assets as nil in 2014 and 2018. His spouse’s immovable asset value has increased from nil in 2014 to Rs 36 lakh in 2018, with land and property registered in her name.

The most controversial leader in the TRS, Mutireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who is contesting from Jangoan Assembly constituency, has huge liabilities. He was notorious for allegedly using filthy language against the then collector A. Sri Devasena, the joint collector, and the district revenue officer all women at an official meeting, after these officials refused a proposal to convert six acres of shikham land to build an office, guest house and a Haritha hotel. The collector openly criticised the MLA, and was summoned by the chief secretary for an explanation and then shunted out from the district to Peddapalli.

The movable assets of Mr Yadagiri Reddy were Rs 2.76 lakh in 2014, and Rs 44 lakh in the current affidavit. His spouse’s assets have increased in value from Rs 2.33 crore in 2014 to Rs 3.25 crore in 2018. The immovable assets of the TRS leader were declared to be Rs 24 crore in 2014 and Rs 27 crore in 2018. His spouse’s immovable assets were declared to be Rs 9 crore in 2014 and Rs 10.30 crore in 2018. The couple had no liabilities in 2014 but Mr Yadagiri Reddy’s has liabilities of Rs 13.2 crore and his wife of Rs 17.9 crore in 2018.