Ahead of BJP event, N Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N V SUDHIR
Published Nov 19, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 3:15 am IST
The meeting comes ahead of the anti-BJP parties conclave scheduled in Delhi on November 22. 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be travelling to Kolkata on Monday to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as part of his efforts to build an anti-BJP front at the Centre. 

The meeting comes ahead of the anti-BJP parties conclave scheduled in Delhi on November 22. 

 

Mr Naidu had stepped up his fight, against the Centre for what he calls its betrayal by not honouring the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and also denial of special category status. 

Mr Naidu last week withdrew general consent issued to the CBI to conduct raids in the state. 

Ms Banerjee quickly followed Mr Naidu and similar orders in West Bengal.

Mr Naidu had met Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot a few days ago in Amaravati and discussed the November 22 meeting.

Mr Naidu has so far travelled to Delhi twice, Bengaluru and Chennai once to meet leaders of political parties. He has met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Kashmir National president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former SP head Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Dravida Munntera Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M.K. Stalin and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the last one month. 

...
Tags: chief minister n chandrababu naidu, chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




