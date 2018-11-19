search on deccanchronicle.com
Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena won't contest Telangana Assembly polls

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
The actor-politician on Monday said it would fight the Lok Sabha polls next year instead.
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: The Jana Sena Party of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan Monday decided not to contest the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana and said it would fight the Lok Sabha polls next year instead.

The issue was discussed with all leaders of the party, and it has been decided to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls from now itself, Kalyan said. 

 

"Had the assembly elections been held as per schedule (in April 2019), the Jana Sena would have surely jumped into the fray. Since the assembly polls have been advanced, we are not geared up for the contest. It's really difficult for a fledgeling party like ours," Kalyan said. 

Filing of nominations for the Telangana Assembly election ended Monday. The YSR Congress had earlier announced it would stay away from the Telangana polls since its complete focus was on the 2019 general elections in Andhra Pradesh, its actual base. 

The YSRC, however, said it would gear up for the 2024 assembly elections in Telangana. 

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, jana sena party, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana




