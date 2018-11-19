Actor Nafisa Ali diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa Ali made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's ‘Junoon’. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @nafisaalisodhi)

New Delhi: Veteran film and theatre actor Nafisa Ali revealed she is suffering from peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

A day after she came forward with her stage 3 cancer diagnosis, the actor disclosed the type of the illness.

"Happy Birthday my darling Pia and my children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome. It's just going to take its own course with peritoneal and ovarian cancer," Ali, 61, wrote wishing her daughter on her birthday on Sunday.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's ‘Junoon’.

Her other acting credits include ‘Major Saab’, ‘Life In a Metro’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’.

Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

She is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and also shares two children - Ajit and Armana.