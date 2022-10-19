  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Oct 2022 Pulitzer-winning Kas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from travelling to US

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 19, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Sanna Irshad Mattoo (Facebook)
 Sanna Irshad Mattoo (Facebook)

New Delhi: Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo has said she was stopped from flying to the United States by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport "despite having a valid visa and ticket".

The 28-year-old photojournalist, who was awarded the Pulitzer for the coverage of COVID pandemic for Reuters, was scheduled to fly to New York on Monday.

"I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," Mattoo tweeted on Tuesday.

She said this was the second time she was stopped from travelling abroad in the past four months.

"This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened few months ago, I never received any response.

"Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," she added. 

...
Tags: pulitzer prize, photojournalist, sanna irshad mattoo
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge succeeds Sonia Gandhi at the grand old party's highest office (PTI/R Senthil Kumar)

Mallikarjun Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist, becomes new Congress president

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor has tea at a roadside stall during his visit to Lucknow (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Cong poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid

Ponnala Lakshmaiah (DC file image)

Ponnala demands KCR reveal details of his Delhi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New airbase near Indo-Pak border will be crucial for country's security: PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi Riots 2020: HC denies bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

File photo of Umar Khalid

New airbase near Indo-Pak border will be crucial for country's security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Global Hunger Index: India ranks 107 of 121 nations, behind Pakistan, Nepal

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 (Representational image: AP file photo)

PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya to offer puja on eve of Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Name game: 29 airports, terminals named after eminent persons

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->