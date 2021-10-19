Nation Current Affairs 19 Oct 2021 Uttarakhand: Around ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttarakhand: Around 24 died due to incessant rains, maximum casualties from Nainital

ANI
Published Oct 19, 2021, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 6:12 pm IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall
According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (PTI file Photo)
 According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (PTI file Photo)

Dehradun: Around 24 people have died due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, out of which maximum casualties are from Nainital district, informed Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

While speaking to ANI, DGP Kumar, said, "Around 200 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe and the process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort."

 

He added, "So far 24-25 people are dead due to incessant rains, in which maximum casualties are from Nainital district."

Around 200 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort, located at the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route as water from the Kosi river entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort. They all have been evacuated safely," Kumar informed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

 

An under-construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, Uttarakhand has been washed away due to a rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand.

...
Tags: uttarakhand, uttarakhand rains, nainital, heavy rainfall
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

India, Israel, US and UAE agree to establish joint economic forum

Bengaluru also has R-value over 1  it has been so ever since mid-September  while the R-values of Chennai, Pune and Mumbai are just below 1. (Photo: AFP)

COVID-19: India's R-value below 1 since Sep, say researchers

Zomato further said it was building a Tamil version of its mobile app. (Photo: PTI/File)

Zomato fires agent for schooling Tamil Nadu customer on Hindi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri matter on Wednesday

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri. (AP/File)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Incessant rain claims 11 more lives in U'khand; Nainital cut off from rest of state

Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday, while many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides. (Image credit: Twitter/@weatherindia)

Navy's Indo-Pacific role to expand: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the naval commanders, defence minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Navy’s role in ensuring maintenance of peace and stability in the region was going to increase manifold in the years to come. (PTI)

India, Israel will restart FTA talks, set June deadline

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, in Israel. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->