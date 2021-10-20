AP power crisis: Plans on anvil to integrate Sileru generation with solar, wind power

Upper Sileru pumped storage hydro project was considered to be the biggest in the state after Srisailam and Polavaram hydro projects. Representational Image. (PTI)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government which is working arduously to tackle power crisis situation in the state directed APGenco to take steps for installing reversible pumps in the Sileru system and integrating them with solar and wind power for grid stabilisation, providing round-the-clock power to consumers and to meet future energy demand. Secretary for energy Srikant Nagulapalli said the state government had given, in principle, approval for APGenco to execute Upper Sileru pumped storage hydroelectric project by exploring the most techno-economic feasible option.

Srikant said the objective of the project was to generate 1,350 MW of power during peak hours by utilising 1.70 tmc ft of water from Guntawada reservoir (Upper) at Upper Sileru and pump 1.70 tmc ft of water from Donkarayi reservoir (lower) back to Guntawada reservoir during the off-peak hours by utilising surplus power available in the grid. The project would also help maintain grid stability.

Managing director, APGenco, B. Sreedhar explained that the project capacity was 1,350 MW (9x150 MW) for which around 410 hectares of land would be required to install the project. He stated as per topographical survey and hydrographic survey, 76.9 percent of geotechnical investigations were completed and the balance works were in progress. He further stated the prestigious Upper Sileru pumped storage hydro project was considered to be the biggest in the state after Srisailam and Polavaram hydro projects.

Sreedhar said the WAPCOS Ltd was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing detailed project report (DPR) including obtaining all clearances for establishment of pumped storage project at Upper Sileru in Visakhapatnam district.

Srikant said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed officials to coordinate with Singareni Collieries, Coal India etc for procuring coal for AP Genco’s thermal power plants to improve power generation in the state. He also directed to explore all ways for better transportation of coal to the state and coordinate with the Union government to transport coal through the Shipping Corporation of India.