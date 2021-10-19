Nation Current Affairs 19 Oct 2021 KCR to hold meeting ...
KCR to hold meeting over podu lands issue on October 23

Published Oct 19, 2021, 9:47 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 9:47 am IST
The meeting would discuss problems faced by tribals and Adivasis who are doing shifting cultivation (podu)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold an extended meeting on October 23 with the district collectors and senior forest department officials on podu lands issue and Haritha Haram programme.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, the meeting would discuss problems faced by tribals and Adivasis who are doing shifting cultivation (podu) and to solve problems with sympathy and also measures to be taken to protect and preserve the forests.

 

The meeting would formulate a comprehensive action plan on these issues.

"The meeting while assessing the results so far obtained by the Haritha Haaram programme would also discuss the future action plan," the statement said.

In this proposed meeting, state Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, secretaries of the departments concerned, heads of the departments, all district collectors, District Conservators, DFOs, ITDA Project Officers and others will participate.

 

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, podu land issue, podu land cultivation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

