Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Monday and he was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Prashanth Kumar Mishra. By Arrangement.

Vijayawada: Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari has assumed charge as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.

After High Court registrar-general B.S. Bhanumathi read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind, AP High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari as judge of AP High Court in the first court hall of the High Court.