India to cross 100cr vaccine mark today

New Delhi: With the country administering close to 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Centre urged states and Union Territories to focus on increasing the coverage of the second dose in the light of adequate availability of shots.

The Union health ministry website stated that 98,67,69,411 vaccine doses had been given as of 8 am on Tuesday morning, including 87,41,160 on Monday. If the vaccination continued at the current pace, India would cross the one billion mark on Wednesday.

As many as 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days, and 164 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has gone up to 3,40,94,373 and the number of deaths caused by virus has jumped to 4,52,454.

According to the Union health ministry, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 for 114 consecutive days.

Top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang said Covid-19 pandemic had become ‘endemic in India’ and if the third wave came, then it would be in the form of small local outbreaks where population was yet not exposed.

She told a news channel that the situation would only change if the virus mutated and a new variant emerged.