Nation Current Affairs 19 Oct 2021 India, Israel will r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Israel will restart FTA talks, set June deadline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2021, 6:39 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 6:39 am IST
The minister also welcomed Israel as the newest member so far of the International Solar Alliance
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, in Israel. (PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, in Israel. (PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar held talks on Monday on a wide range of regional and global issues with Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid during his ongoing five-day visit to the Jewish state, after which both nations also announced their “in principle mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certification”. The minister also welcomed Israel as the newest member so far of the International Solar Alliance.

India and Israel also agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) for which negotiations are expected to begin next month and are likely to conclude by June next year.

 

The latest developments in Afghanistan and Iran’s importance to India as a partner are also expected to have been discussed. Israel and Iran are major foes, while India and Israel are close defence partners, with Israel having supplied billions of dollars of state-of-the-art defence weaponry, equipment and platforms to India in the past two decades. Israel also has excellent ties with the United Arab Emirates, with whom New Delhi is also very close. All three nations are also close strategic partners of the United States.

The five-day Israel visit that began on Sunday has given Mr Jaishankar the opportunity to engage with the new Israeli leadership after the government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett assumed office a few months ago after several years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid, with whom Mr Jaishankar held talks on Monday, is also the “Alternate PM” of the Jewish state.  

 

“Welcomed Israel as the newest member of @isolaralliance. Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

“Paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at @yadvashem. This memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience and strengthens our resolve to fight evil,” the minister also tweeted. “Very pleased to meet the Indian Jewish community in Israel. Valued their manifold contribution to India-Israel ties. Confident that they will bring us even closer together in the coming years,” he added.

 

...
Tags: india israel relations, s. jaishankar, yair lapid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 19 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The police suspects that the victims were killed with a sharp weapon apparently by someone known to them in cold blood in connection with a property dispute regarding the house. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Top executive, driver killed in Kolkata, deaths still a mystery

Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 20. (PTI file photo)

Andhra Pradesh declares Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday today

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Monday and he was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Prashanth Kumar Mishra. By Arrangement.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari takes charge as Andhra Pardesh HC judge

Members of Kisan Union stop a train during Rail Rako protest at Raya town near Mathura, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (PTI)

300 trains hit; farmers warn of intensified protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers block train traffic in Punjab as part of 'rail roko' stir over Lakhimpur

During the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday, the SKM had said. (Representational image: ANI)

300 trains hit; farmers warn of intensified protest

Members of Kisan Union stop a train during Rail Rako protest at Raya town near Mathura, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Navy's Indo-Pacific role to expand: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the naval commanders, defence minister Rajnath Singh said the Indian Navy’s role in ensuring maintenance of peace and stability in the region was going to increase manifold in the years to come. (PTI)

Pune Airport to stay closed for 14 days starting today

Pune airport (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->