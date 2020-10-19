BC-E quota sought for Syeds, Moghuls and Pathans in Telangana

Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.

Vijayawada: A roundtable meeting of Muslim community elders has asked the state government to initiate measures for providing reservations to all Muslims under the E category of backward classes without any restrictions. The meeting held at Kondapally on Sunday was presided over by Altaf Ali Raza, state president of Muslim Personal Law Board of India.

Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.

Altaf Raza lamented that the majority of Wakf assets belonging to mosques, Dargahs and other institutions are under encroachment. But the state government has taken no action to take back the Wakf lands from encroachers.

The community leader said revenue officials are denying BC-E certificates to Syed, Moghul and Pathan Muslims in AP. Majority of these Muslims are poor and the government must issue BC-E certificates to all Muslims without any restriction, he maintained.

Mentioning honorariums being paid to Imams and Muezzins, Altaf Raza said the government must give honorariums to Dargah Muzavars too, as they are caretakers of Dargahs. He requested the government to develop the 450 years’ old Hazrat Syed Shah Quadri and Ali Hussein Shah Quadri Dargahs as well as the mosque beneath Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada.