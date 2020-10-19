The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Current Affairs 19 Oct 2020 BC-E quota sought fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BC-E quota sought for Syeds, Moghuls and Pathans in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2020, 6:10 pm IST
Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands
Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.
 Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.

Vijayawada: A roundtable meeting of Muslim community elders has asked the state government to initiate measures for providing reservations to all Muslims under the E category of backward classes without any restrictions. The meeting held at Kondapally on Sunday was presided over by Altaf Ali Raza, state president of Muslim Personal Law Board of India.

Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.

 

Altaf Raza lamented that the majority of Wakf assets belonging to mosques, Dargahs and other institutions are under encroachment. But the state government has taken no action to take back the Wakf lands from encroachers.

The community leader said revenue officials are denying BC-E certificates to Syed, Moghul and Pathan Muslims in AP. Majority of these Muslims are poor and the government must issue BC-E certificates to all Muslims without any restriction, he maintained.

Mentioning honorariums being paid to Imams and Muezzins, Altaf Raza said the government must give honorariums to Dargah Muzavars too, as they are caretakers of Dargahs. He requested the government to develop the 450 years’ old Hazrat Syed Shah Quadri and Ali Hussein Shah Quadri Dargahs as well as the mosque beneath Kanaka Durga flyover in Vijayawada.

 

...
Tags: syed quota, moghul quota, pathan quota, muslim quota, telangana waqf lands
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

Harsh Vardhan’s remarks on Kerala COVID-19 spike triggers controversy

A man leads a buffalo past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Hyderabad rains: 177 cattle tied in yards die due to floods in River Musi

Drones are being used by government to manage flood situation.

Drone camera helps restore power in rain-battered villages of Andhra

Water gushes out of the crest gates at Srisailam dam on Sunday

Srisailam releases record water in a decade



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KKR Match 32, Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NEET 2020 results declared: In a first, two candidates score full marks

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab

Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA chargesheets eight activists, including Navlakha, Babu

File image of Dalit protesters burn a bike in Mumbai during a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: PTI)

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

Congress supporters at a public rally during Kheti Bachao Yatra against the new farm bills, in Kurukshetra. — PTI photo

HAL employee arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircraft details to ISI

A file image of indigenously built Tejas LCA

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham