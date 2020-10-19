AP records lowest Covid-19 deaths on a single day in past three months

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a sample collection centre in Hyderabad on October 19, 2020. (AFP)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 70-lakh mark in Corona tests, apart from recording the lowest 23 Covid-19 deaths on a single day in the past three months on Sunday. The dropping of Coronavirus positive cases continued with registration of 3,986 new positive cases against an earlier average of 10,000 cases per day.

The total Corona positive cases reached 7,83,132 on Sunday in which 7,40,229 are recoveries, 36,474 active cases and 6,429 deaths. The recovery rate continues to increase and has reached 94.53 percent on Sunday.

West Godavari district is on top by recording single day highest Corona cases of 528 on Sunday. 4,591 patients in the district have been discharged after cure in the past 24 hours.

Highest number of four deaths each have been registered in the past 24 hours in Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna districts, followed by two deaths each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore and West Godavari districts, and one each in Kadapa, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

East Godavari registered a total 1,10,092 cases and is top among all districts and West Godavari is in the second place with 79,131 total positive cases.

As many as 74,945 Corona tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours in which 3,986 have been diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

AP has tested a total of 70,66,203 samples for Corona till date and is at the top place in Covid-19 tests conducted in the entire country.

The single day highest number of 528 Corona positive cases has been registered in West Godavari district, increasing the total to 79,131 in which 4,495 are active cases. The second single day highest number of 503 Corona positive cases has been registered in Krishna district, increasing the total to 34,598 in which 2,618 are active cases. The third single day highest number of Corona positive cases of 496 has been registered in Guntur district, increasing the total to 62,348 in which 3,839 are active cases.

East Godavari district is in the fourth place, registering 481 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, increasing total positive cases to 1,10,092 in which 6,326 are active cases. 458 new Corona positive cases have been registered in Chittoor district, increasing total positive cases to 73,655 in which 4,605 are active cases. 334 new Corona positive cases have been registered in Prakasam district, increasing total positive cases to 56,582 in which 3,141 are active cases.

Kadapa district recorded 266 new Corona positive cases in the past 24 hours, increasing total positive cases to 49,863 in which 2,813 are active cases. 218 new Corona positive cases have been registered in Visakhapatnam district, increasing total positive cases to 53,806 in which 2091 are active cases.

Anantapur district registered 201 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 62,469 in which 1,862 are active cases. 196 new Corona positive cases have been registered in Nellore district, increasing total positive cases to 58,125 in which 1,182 are active cases. 168 new Corona positive cases have been registered in Srikakulam district increasing total positive cases to 42,606 in which 1,337 are active cases.

The second least number of single day 82 new Corona positive cases during the last 24 hours has been registered in Vizianagaram district, increasing total positive cases to 38,180 in which 1,195 are active cases.

The least number of 55 new Corona positive cases have been registered in Kurnool district, increasing total positive cases to 58,782 in which 970 are active cases.