Nation Current Affairs 19 Oct 2019 Telangana HC orders ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC orders RTC bosses to begin talks with staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Oct 19, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Court asks RTC MD and unions to keep in mind people’s plight.
Telangana High Court.
 Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the management of the TSRTC to invite RTC employees and workers’ unions and the RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union for negotiations as the RTC workers unions were not stressing on the merger of RTC into the government as a pre-requisite to enter into dialogue.

A High Court bench asked the RTC management to enter into talks as expeditiously as possible to resolve the disputes and build confidence between the corporation and unions.

 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy was dealing with public interest litigations concerning common people’s plight during the RTC workers strike. The petitions challenged the extension of Dasara vacation to educational institutes in view of disruption of public transportation across the state.

The HC bench asked the  RTC MD and the workers’ unions to keep in mind the agony of common people, and told both parties that they should negotiate to resolve all issues amicably as soon as possible and inform the court about the result of the negotiations by October 28. The bench observed that out of the 45 demands made by RTC workers, 20 demands would not put any financial burden on the RTC.

The bench found fault in the submission of J. Ram-achandra Rao, additional advocate general, appearing for the RTC, that once conciliation proceedings have ended between the RTC and unions, the issue has to be settled before the Labour Court.

Govt bound by Constitution: CJ
Additional Advocate General J. Ramachandra Rao also argued that there was no space for further talks, which the bench dismissed, saying that such a contention was misplaced.

Chief Justice  Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan said, “the corporation is nothing but an instrumentality of the state government. Therefore, it is bound by the provisions of the Constitution. We are well aware that we are living in a socialist and democratic set-up, and it is the duty of the state to resolve issues faced by its people.”

At this juncture, the bench reminded the government’s representative that a people’s revolution against a Philippine ruler, who felt that he was most powerful one and no one can touch him, was dethroned within one year.

The CJ said, “we are concerned about the state. The fire is at an early stage. It has to be stopped before it spreads to other associations of government emp-loyees and trade unions as they are also saying that they would go on strike.”

When the AAG replied that the state was firm about tackling the issues, the bench retorted, when the state can’t handle this small issue which is boiling for last two weeks, how can you tackle a major issue, if it arises?

The CJ said, “the government’s attitude seems to be persistent and compact. If it continues to persist, if not today, tomorrow, it will boomerang”,

The AAG said the financial position of the TSRTC was in the doldrums and at this juncture, the demands of trade unions cannot be acceded to. He said the unions were politicising this issue and were hell bent on getting their foremost demand of RTC merger met. The AAG said the RTC felt the appointment of a full-time managing director was not necessary at this stage as the in-charge head was well versed with the affairs of the corporation.

D. Prakash Reddy, representing the unions, said he had informed the advocate general and the AAG that unions were ready for talks. He submitted that the demand of merging the RTC with the government was first raised in 2013. The government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had constituted a committee to examine the issue and had issued a government order.

...
Tags: telangana mazdoor union, telangana high court, rtc employees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police said that one Murli Yadav, who was critically injured, was shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

One dies in Assam mob attack

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress vows to lay siege to KCR residence

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM orders more buses on roads from today

Left parties supporting the RTC employees’ strike burn an effigy at Sundariah Vignanyana Kendram in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Activist seeks fee waiver for students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UP: Home Guards perform 'havan,' protest against their termination

The state government recently decided to remove nearly 25,000 Home Guards from duties, which has invited widespread criticism from different quarters. (Photo: ANI)
 

Thai tourism now looks at India for revival after shunned by Chinese

Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse as tourist chiefs struggle with a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the US trade war and a stronger baht. (Representational Image)
 

Now, you can get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

The Chief Minister asked the officials to consider taking the help of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to bring more transparency in the conduct of APPSC exams. (Represnetational Image)
 

Skoda drops first teaser for the 2020 Octavia

A more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen is also expected.
 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: City Shias demand direct flight to Najaf

Addressing the media, Moulana Syed Shan e Hyder Zaidi said Arbaeen, which marks the end of the 40-day period of mourning after the martyrdom of Hzt. Hussain ibn Ali the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, who was martyred in the Karbala. (Representational image)

Hyderabad divided into 340 dockets to identify properties

K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Commuters to suffer as SRDP faces fund crisis

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Economy in ICU, utter incompetence of BJP govt to be blamed: Manish Tewari

'The situation today is similar to the one after demonetisation when people had to form queues to take out their own money from the banks. The situation may get worse in the days to come,' the Congress leader claimed. (Photo: File | ANI)

INX media case: SC reserves judgement on Chidambaram's bail plea

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, 'Chidambaram should not be granted bail till some of the crucial witnesses are examined in trial in INX media case. This is not a usual bail application.' (Photo: File | DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham