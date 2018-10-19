search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Sadhu cuts off private part over love affair allegations

Sadhu said that the people had tarnished his image by linking his name with a woman who stays in a nearby area.
Bamna (Uttar Pradesh): Distressed by the allegations about his alleged love affair, a sadhu in Uttar Pradesh's Bamna village cut off his private part during a nine-day fasting of Navaratri.

The sadhu identified as Madani Baba, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Bamna district, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by a group of people as they could not bear his aim to build an ashram in an empty land.

 

He said that the people had tarnished his image by linking his name with a woman who stays in a nearby area.

"The sadhu happens to be a 28-year-old man residing in Kamsin village. He cut off his genitalia after an allegation surfaced against him. His treatment is underway," Bamna district hospital doctor Balveer Singh told ANI.

The district police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

