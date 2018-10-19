search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

52 dead as train mows down people celebrating Dussehra in Punjab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 19, 2018, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 9:41 pm IST
'Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was chief guest at celebration and she continued with her speech despite accident,' eyewitness said.
The accident took place at Choura Bazar near Amritsar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The accident took place at Choura Bazar near Amritsar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Amritsar: At least 52 people were killed after a train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers as they were watching the burning of Ravana’s effigy standing on a railway track near Amritsar in Punjab Friday evening.

As Ravana's effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd retreated towards the tracks. A large number of people were already standing there to watch the procession.

 

However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, officials told news agency PTI. Several people were killed after one of the trains ran over them.

According to reports, people were mowed down as they could not hear the hooting of the train due to the exploding crackers.

Rajesh Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate Amritsar, said 52 people have died and at least 72 injured have been admitted to Amritsar hospital.

Severed bodies, including of many children, were still lying on the accident site hours after the incident with angry people not allowing authorities to remove them.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks, PTI further said.

The Dussehra celebration was organised by the Congress party without permission, an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train," the eyewitness alleged.

However, Navjot Kaur Sidhu denied the allegation and said she had left the site before the accident took place. She also said that people doing politics over the incident should be “ashamed”.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed state home secretary, health secretary and ADGP Law and Order to immediately rush to Amritsar.

The chief minister is also rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue operations. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased and free treatment to those who are injured in government and private hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the tragic incident and said that he has asked officials to provide required assistance immediately.

 

 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed shock over the incident and assured all possible help to the state government.

 

 

Tags: train accident, amritsar
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women suffer side-effects of chemotherapy more frequently than men: study

While 81 per cent of women faced hair loss, 74 per cent men were affected by it (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Introducing more oily fish to your diet can keep ill health at bay in old age

The essential fatty acids are found in salmon, mackerel and sardines (Photo: AFP)
 

Citrus fruits help prevent cancer, heart disease, dementia and wrinkles

Citrus fruits contain antioxidant polyphenols and vitamin C which protect cells from the damaging effects of free radicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US: Couple visits 6 Disney parks in 1 day

Couple visits 6 Disney parks in the US in 1 day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion turns eco-friendly through Toile

Founders Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain say eco fashion is a lifestyle not only limited to clothing.
 

Indian-American awarded at White House for combating human trafficking

Minal Patel Davis, special advisor on human trafficking to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week. (Photo: City of Houston/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amritsar train accident: Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident. (Photo: File | PTI)

Grenade attack on Army camp in J&K's Pulwama, say police

According to PTI news agency, a police official said, 'There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama.' (Representational Image)

Flood alert in Arunachal Pradesh after landslide in China creates artificial lake

This image shows a landslide and barrier lake on Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet in western China. (CCTV via AP Video)

Meghalaya: Woman names two Catholic Church priests in #MeToo campaign

The 40-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide thrice in the past, has in her Facebook post accused the two priests — Br Francis Gale of the Christian Brothers and Br Muscat of Don Bosco — for sexually abusing her since she was a five-year-old. (Representational Image)

Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP, party eyes boost in Telangana polls

Paripoornananda said he would work as a 'sevak' of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country. (Photo: Video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham