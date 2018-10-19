search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Won’t close Sabarimala temple, but urge women not to come: Head priest

PTI
Published Oct 19, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Sabarimala head priest urged everyone not to turn temple complex, poonkavanam (garden) of Lord Ayyappa into ‘war zone’.
On September 28, the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
 On September 28, the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala (Kerala): The Sabarimala temple head priest, Kandaru Rajeevaru, on Thursday dismissed reports that the family planned to close down the Lord Ayyappa temple if women entered it to offer prayers. He was reacting at Sannidhanam, the temple complex, after some reports were widely shared on social media that they may close the temple.

However, the priest appealed to women belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam.

 

"We have never said that the temple will be closed if women of the traditionally barred age group enter there. It is our duty and responsibility to carry out the monthly pujas and other rituals. We will not break the custom," Kandaru Rajeevaru said.

He also said Sabarimala is a place where women are respected.

The second major deity at the hillock shrine complex is Malikappurathamma, a goddess.

"We respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. But considering the sentiments of devotees and the tradition and rituals of the shrine, I humbly request you (women) not to come to Sabarimala," he said.

Expressing pain at the turn of events, he said it was yet to ascertain how violence had erupted at the prayer meeting protest.

He also urged everyone not to turn the temple complex, the poonkavanam (garden) of Lord Ayyappa into a "war zone".

VN Vasudevan Namboothiri, a resident of Palakkad district, was elected the new melshanthi (chief priest) of the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple for the next one year.

He is presently serving as priest of an Ayyappa temple in Bengaluru.

MN Narayanan Namboothiri, from Chengannur, would be the new priest of Malikappuram shrine at the hill temple complex.

Both the priests were selected through a draw of lots conducted in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

They will take charge on November 17, the day the temple would be opened for the three-month-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival, Travancore Devaswom Board sources said.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala protests
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle is having a geriatric pregnancy

Meghan is in 'good health' and has already had a successful 12 week scan. (Photo: AP)
 

Vijay Hazare: Jharkhand missed MS Dhoni in Delhi semis defeat, feels Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni’s absence was dearly felt as Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand failed to overcome their nerves. (Photo: AP)
 

You could soon be eating cotton

Cotton is widely grown around the world, with its fiber used to make textiles and the cottonseed used among other things to feed animals such as cattle and sheep that have multiple stomach chambers.
 

iPhone XR to go up for pre-order in India today

iPhone XR features an advanced wide-angle lens camera with an all-new sensor that delivers Smart HDR and faster auto-focus.
 

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

Hyperion has a mass 1 million billion times greater than the sun and is so distant that it is viewed from earth as it looked billions of years ago.
 

Durga Puja 2018: A family idol that is never immersed

The idol is said to be almost 1000 years old, and was found 14 feet under the ground by one of the Haldar forefathers somewhere in Odisha. (Photo: www.baghbazarhaldarbari.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will visit Ayodhya on Nov 25, ask PM why temple not built yet: Shiv Sena chief

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing his annual Vijay Dashmi rally in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | @uddhavthackeray)

Congress releases first list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

Congress on Thursday released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12. (Photo: File | AP)

Proposing religion tag for Lingayats a ‘blunder’, says Congress’ Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar even admitted that the Congress' poor show in the assembly election was proof that people did not like the move. (Photo: File)

#MeToo accuser 'diabolically, viciously spreading serious charges’: MJ Akbar

In his defamation suit, MJ Akbar also said that he has to resign from his post of Minister of State for External Affairs due to these allegations. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Man gives 'triple talaq' to wife via WhatsApp, booked

On 28 December 2017, the Lok Sabha had passed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. The bill made instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham