search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amritsar train accident: Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased

PTI
Published Oct 19, 2018, 9:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 9:40 pm IST
At least 50 people were killed after a train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers near Amritsar.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Amritsar train accident on Friday and said he was rushing to the spot to personally supervise rescue and relief operations.

At least 52 people were killed when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

 

The chief minister also announced free treatment to all injured in the accident.

 

 

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred in the evening at Joda Phatak. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks.

As the effigy was lit and the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said.

However, two trains arrived from the opposite direction at the same time giving little opportunity to people to escape, they said Several people were mowed down by one of the trains, they added.

Tags: amritsar train accident, amarinder singh
Location: India, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women suffer side-effects of chemotherapy more frequently than men: study

While 81 per cent of women faced hair loss, 74 per cent men were affected by it (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Introducing more oily fish to your diet can keep ill health at bay in old age

The essential fatty acids are found in salmon, mackerel and sardines (Photo: AFP)
 

Citrus fruits help prevent cancer, heart disease, dementia and wrinkles

Citrus fruits contain antioxidant polyphenols and vitamin C which protect cells from the damaging effects of free radicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US: Couple visits 6 Disney parks in 1 day

Couple visits 6 Disney parks in the US in 1 day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion turns eco-friendly through Toile

Founders Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain say eco fashion is a lifestyle not only limited to clothing.
 

Indian-American awarded at White House for combating human trafficking

Minal Patel Davis, special advisor on human trafficking to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week. (Photo: City of Houston/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

50 dead as train mows down people celebrating Dussehra in Punjab

The accident took place at Choura Bazar near Amritsar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Grenade attack on Army camp in J&K's Pulwama, say police

According to PTI news agency, a police official said, 'There has been a UBGL attack followed by firing at the Army camp in Shadimarg area of Pulwama.' (Representational Image)

Flood alert in Arunachal Pradesh after landslide in China creates artificial lake

This image shows a landslide and barrier lake on Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet in western China. (CCTV via AP Video)

Meghalaya: Woman names two Catholic Church priests in #MeToo campaign

The 40-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide thrice in the past, has in her Facebook post accused the two priests — Br Francis Gale of the Christian Brothers and Br Muscat of Don Bosco — for sexually abusing her since she was a five-year-old. (Representational Image)

Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP, party eyes boost in Telangana polls

Paripoornananda said he would work as a 'sevak' of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country. (Photo: Video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham