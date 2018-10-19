search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi visits Shirdi temple, hands over keys to PMAY-G beneficiaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Oct 19, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Later in the day, the PM will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone for various development works of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.
Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex during his day-long visit. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Shirdi (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Shirdi and visited the renowned Sai Baba shrine. He also handed over keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Shirdi.

PM Modi paid his obeisance at the Samadhi temple before taking part in rituals at sanctum sanctorum of the Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex.

 

The Prime Minister will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of a foundation stone for various development works of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust. He will also release a silver coin to commemorate the centenary year of Shri Saibaba Samadhi.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a public gathering in Shirdi where he handed over keys to the beneficiaries of the housing scheme Prime Minister Awas Yojana- Grameen (PMAY-G). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.

Speaking at the occasion, the PM said that the government was committed to a goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022.

"A permanent house makes life easy and provides enthusiasm to fight against poverty. Keeping this in mind, the govt has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022. I am happy that we have completed half the journey".

Comparing the present government against its predecessor, PM Modi said, "In its last 4 years of governance, the previous government built only 25 Lakh houses. In last 4 years, the BJP-led central government has built 1.25 Crore houses".

Tags: narendra modi, shirdi, pradhan mantri awas yojana (pmay)
Location: India, Maharashtra




