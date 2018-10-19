search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

My life is in danger, says women activist turned back from Sabarimala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 19, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Rehana Fatima's house in Kochi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Friday morning.
'Police have said that they will provide protection. That is why I am going back,' Rehana Fatima told the media. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'Police have said that they will provide protection. That is why I am going back,' Rehana Fatima told the media. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kochi: Activist and devotee Rehana Fatima who is one of the two under-50 women who tried and failed to enter Sabarimala shrine on Friday after being stopped meters from the holy steps to the shrine said, “My life is also in danger”.

When Rehana along with Hyderabad based journalist Kavitha Jakkal was trekking to the shrine on Friday morning, her house in Kochi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants.

 

“I don't know what happened to my children. My life is also in danger. But they (police) have said that they will provide protection. That is why I am going back,” Rehana Fatima told the media.

Forced to return meters away from the renowned Lord Ayyappa shrine in Kerala, Fatima said, “People, not the devotees, who want to disrupt peace didn't allow us to enter (the Sabarimala temple). I want to know what was the reason. Tell me, in which way one needs to be a devotee. You tell me that first and then I will tell you if I'm a devotee or not.”

Rehana Fatima and Kavitha Jakkal had to stop 500 metres away from the shrine after the head priest told the police that if the women enter the temple, he will close the gates and stop puja.

The Sabarimala temple opened its doors for women for the first time on Wednesday after the historic verdict of the Supreme Court on September 28 that lifted the centuries-old ban that prohibited women of menstruating age (10 to 50 years) from entering the shrine.

Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala temple, sabarimala protests, rehana fatima
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Couple visits 6 Disney parks in 1 day

Couple visits 6 Disney parks in the US in 1 day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion turns eco-friendly through Toile

Founders Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain say eco fashion is a lifestyle not only limited to clothing.
 

Indian-American awarded at White House for combating human trafficking

Minal Patel Davis, special advisor on human trafficking to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week. (Photo: City of Houston/Twitter)
 

Schoolboy turns into 'demon from The Exorcist' because of brain disorder

After a year of visiting baffled doctors and mental health services, William was diagnosed with probable paediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
 

Regular yoga practice can improve sperm DNA quality, says study

Unhealthy social, eating habits, along with sedentary lifestyle, excessive use of mobile phones, obesity all contribute to oxidative stress and DNA damage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘RSS shakhas can act as firewall to protect children’: Kailash Satyarthi

Kailash Satyarthi, speaking as chief guest at RSS's annual Vijayadashmi celebrations in Nagpur, said India may be a land of hundred problems, but it is also mother of over billion solutions. (Photo: Twitter | @RSSorg)

PM Modi visits Shirdi temple, hands over keys to PMAY-G beneficiaries

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple Complex during his day-long visit. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Ex-boss asked about shape of my body parts’: Noida journalist amid #MeToo

The junior reporter said even though the accused had apologised to her, she wanted 'legal action against him so that he does not repeat it with other women in the future'. (Representational Image | Pexels)

Gun brandished by BSP politician’s son at Delhi hotel, car seized

Ashish Pandey had earlier claimed that he did not brandish his gun in the premises of Hyatt Hotel and carried it only for safety purposes. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, operation underway

The latest attack comes amidst rising incidents of terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir even as the government strives to ensure peace, and foil cross-border terrorism that disturbs normalcy in the region. (Representational image | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham