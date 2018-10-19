search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre’s advisory to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka on Sabarimala protests

PTI
Published Oct 19, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Union Home Ministry asked 3 states to closely monitor dissemination of various 'adverse' messages through social media and Internet.
The advisory also referred to campaigns of certain civil and women's rights activists, Left parties and fronts and pro-Left wing extremism groups in favour of women's entry and actively using women to do so. (Photo: PTI)
 The advisory also referred to campaigns of certain civil and women's rights activists, Left parties and fronts and pro-Left wing extremism groups in favour of women's entry and actively using women to do so. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to tighten security in view of the continuing protests against the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all age groups to Sabarimala temple.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry also asked the three states to closely monitor the dissemination of various "adverse" messages through social media and the Internet services.

 

"All necessary precautionary measures may be taken to maintain law and order and appropriate security arrangements may be made to prevent any untoward incident," the advisory, sent by the internal security division of the home ministry, said.

The advisory said appropriate prohibitory orders be issued and a close watch may be kept on dissemination of "adverse information" through social media and internet services, to ensure that no breach of law and order takes place.

It also referred to campaigns of certain civil and women's rights activists, Left parties and fronts and pro-Left wing extremism groups in favour of women's entry into the shrine and actively using women to do so. 

While opposing groups and activists have threatened that they would not allow entry of women inside the shrine, Hindu outfits plan to organise protest programmes against apex court order, it said.

"Separately, Ayyappa devotees, Hindu outfits and certain caste-based outfits have been organising a state-wide protest against the Supreme Court order. Participation in these protests has ranged from 50-3000, including participation of a sizeable number of women.”

"Hindu outfits have also organised a few protest programme in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," the advisory said.

The Supreme Court has recently allowed women of the menstrual age group to visit Sabarimala Temple of Lord Ayyappa leading to the protests.

Two women reached the hilltop on Friday but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

A large number of devotees blocked the young women and police team escorting them at Valiya Nadappandhal, the queue complex located a few metres away from the holy 'pathinettam padi' (the 18 sacred steps), leading to the sanctum sanctorum.

Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala protests, centre advisory
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women suffer side-effects of chemotherapy more frequently than men: study

While 81 per cent of women faced hair loss, 74 per cent men were affected by it (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Introducing more oily fish to your diet can keep ill health at bay in old age

The essential fatty acids are found in salmon, mackerel and sardines (Photo: AFP)
 

Citrus fruits help prevent cancer, heart disease, dementia and wrinkles

Citrus fruits contain antioxidant polyphenols and vitamin C which protect cells from the damaging effects of free radicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US: Couple visits 6 Disney parks in 1 day

Couple visits 6 Disney parks in the US in 1 day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion turns eco-friendly through Toile

Founders Farheen Rahman and Priti Jain say eco fashion is a lifestyle not only limited to clothing.
 

Indian-American awarded at White House for combating human trafficking

Minal Patel Davis, special advisor on human trafficking to Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week. (Photo: City of Houston/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabarimala not a place for sex tourism: Ex-TDB chief opposes women’s entry

This is not the first time that ex-TDB president Prayar Gopalkrishnan made such misogynistic statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Court dismisses BSP MP son's bail plea, sends him to judicial custody

Ashish was formally arrested by the Delhi police following his surrender before Patiala House Court on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Dehradun gangrape: Victim's parents claim schools denying admission to girl

The girl was gangraped by fellow students at a school in Sahaspur here on August 14 this year. (Photo: Representational | file)

Celeb manager Anirban Blah, accused in #MeToo, attempts suicide; rescued

Anirban Das Blah, a celebrity manager was rescued by the Vashi Traffic Police. (Facebook Screengrab/ @anirbanblah)

UP: Sadhu cuts off private part over love affair allegations

The sadhu identified as Madani Baba, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Bamna district, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him by a group of people as they could not bear his aim to build an ashram in an empty land. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham