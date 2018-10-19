search on deccanchronicle.com
Celeb manager Anirban Blah, accused in #MeToo, attempts suicide; rescued

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 19, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Anirban Das Blah was asked by Kwan entertainment to step down after being accused of sexual harassment.
Anirban Das Blah, a celebrity manager was rescued by the Vashi Traffic Police. (Facebook Screengrab/ @anirbanblah)
Mumbai: Co-founder of talent management agency Kwan, Anirban Das Blah, who was accused by four women in the #MeToo movement in India, tried to commit suicide by jumping off the old Vashi bridge in Navi Mumbai late on Thursday night.

He was reportedly seen climbing the barricades of the bridge when the police grabbed him and pulled him down. The police later said he looked depressed and in tears.

Earlier, Anirban Das Blah had been asked to step down after being accused of sexual harassment. 

"We have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at Kwan, its subsidiaries and affiliates with immediate effect," said a statement issued by the entertainment and marketing company earlier this week.

"The past few days have been very disturbing to everyone in the light of the #MeToo movement and it has pushed us all to take a step back and introspect whether each of us is doing enough to create a healthy and safe environment," the Kwan statement said, assuring a "safe and secure" working environment for its employees.

"We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner. As a responsible corporate, we have taken assistance to ensure that we have efficient and appropriate processes to redress any complaint of misconduct in accordance with the law."

Kwan manages prominent names like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

