  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2022 Rs 46,280 crore inve ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 46,280 crore investments came to AP through large industries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Sep 20, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said in the state assembly on Monday that Rs 46,280 crore of investments have come through large industries to Andhra Pradesh in the past three years. Some 99 heavy industries have started production.
 
As many as 62, 541 persons got employment in these industries and another 40,000 will get jobs soon, he said.
 
Jagan said AP achieved a 11.74 percent growth and topped the other states in the ease of doing business scale. Seventeen states competed for the bulk drugs park project but AP won it. This even as the Telugu Desam wrote letters to the Centre against the setting up of the park in AP, he said.
 
Rounding up a short discussion on Industries and Investments, Jagan said the Bulk Drugs Park planned for Kakinada would provide jobs to around 35,000 persons. “While we could get the `1,000 crore project, we have taken all precautionary steps for effluent treatment.”  
 
He said, “Telangana and Maharashtra have been complaining to the Centre as they could not get the project. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu and his men have been trying to put spokes in the wheel to disgrace AP through false propaganda. In the past three years, 99 industries have gone on stream in the state with an investment of `46,280 crore, providing jobs to 62,541 persons. Some 40,000 more jobs could be generated through four central government PSUs that would soon be coming up in AP. Discussions for the setting up of 10 major industries are underway while four CPSUs like HPCL, ONGC and BEL have evinced interest.”
 
The CM said the state has been doing well in ease of doing business, EoDB, even in the changed pattern with all the marks being given only by industrialists and the growth rate logging 11.43 per cent. He said that the investments started coming in “as we could give confidence to entrepreneurs and assure transparency.” This is why the captains of industry like the Tatas, Birlas, Adanis etc have started looking towards AP to make investments, he said.
 
Jagan said, “We have promoted MSMEs by giving incentives. This sector alone provides 12 lakh jobs. We have also cleared the dues of the TD government. This apart, we have been encouraging major industries through incentives and giving priority to self-help groups under various schemes.”
 
The chief minister said the YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, the Mega Industrial Hub coming up at Kopparthi and the Steel Plant at Jammalamadugu among others will provide jobs to locals and increase the standard of living of the people. The state, meanwhile, is making the youths job-ready through skill development, he said.
 
He said, “The state could get clearances for three industrial corridors. While 34,108 jobs were provided during the previous government, employment generation during the past three years of our government is 6.13 lakh jobs.”

...
Tags: andhra pradesh investments, andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The AP Legislative Council witnessed uproarious scenes (Photo: DC Image)

Uproar in council as TD, YSRC legislators target each other

Many government colleges have begun sending messages to special WhatsApp groups asking students to pay up

Govt colleges threaten students, tell them to pay maintenance fee

Special teams of the national investigation agency shifted Irfan and Saleem to Hyderabad for further investigations.

Police on high alert in Karimnagar with NIA arrest of two PFI men

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets (DC Image)

TTD to release online quota of Rs 300 tickets for November on September 21



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Donâ€™t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protests in Chandigarh after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis (Photo: PTI)

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->