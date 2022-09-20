Rs 46,280 crore investments came to AP through large industries

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said in the state assembly on Monday that Rs 46,280 crore of investments have come through large industries to Andhra Pradesh in the past three years. Some 99 heavy industries have started production.



As many as 62, 541 persons got employment in these industries and another 40,000 will get jobs soon, he said.



Jagan said AP achieved a 11.74 percent growth and topped the other states in the ease of doing business scale. Seventeen states competed for the bulk drugs park project but AP won it. This even as the Telugu Desam wrote letters to the Centre against the setting up of the park in AP, he said.



Rounding up a short discussion on Industries and Investments, Jagan said the Bulk Drugs Park planned for Kakinada would provide jobs to around 35,000 persons. “While we could get the `1,000 crore project, we have taken all precautionary steps for effluent treatment.”



He said, “Telangana and Maharashtra have been complaining to the Centre as they could not get the project. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu and his men have been trying to put spokes in the wheel to disgrace AP through false propaganda. In the past three years, 99 industries have gone on stream in the state with an investment of `46,280 crore, providing jobs to 62,541 persons. Some 40,000 more jobs could be generated through four central government PSUs that would soon be coming up in AP. Discussions for the setting up of 10 major industries are underway while four CPSUs like HPCL, ONGC and BEL have evinced interest.”



The CM said the state has been doing well in ease of doing business, EoDB, even in the changed pattern with all the marks being given only by industrialists and the growth rate logging 11.43 per cent. He said that the investments started coming in “as we could give confidence to entrepreneurs and assure transparency.” This is why the captains of industry like the Tatas, Birlas, Adanis etc have started looking towards AP to make investments, he said.



Jagan said, “We have promoted MSMEs by giving incentives. This sector alone provides 12 lakh jobs. We have also cleared the dues of the TD government. This apart, we have been encouraging major industries through incentives and giving priority to self-help groups under various schemes.”



The chief minister said the YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, the Mega Industrial Hub coming up at Kopparthi and the Steel Plant at Jammalamadugu among others will provide jobs to locals and increase the standard of living of the people. The state, meanwhile, is making the youths job-ready through skill development, he said.



He said, “The state could get clearances for three industrial corridors. While 34,108 jobs were provided during the previous government, employment generation during the past three years of our government is 6.13 lakh jobs.”