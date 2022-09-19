  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2022 Chandigarh Universit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandigarh University students end protest after assurance from officials

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 11:11 am IST
Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district (PTI Photo)
  Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University in Mohali district (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Students of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali ended their protest in the early hours of Monday after the district administration and police assured them of a fair and transparent investigation into allegations that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded.

The university on Monday suspended two wardens for negligence and also declared holidays till September 25.

Further, it formed a joint committee comprising students and senior functionaries to address certain issues pertaining to hostel timings and other demands of the students, sources in the varsity said.

"They (students) ended their protest at around 1:30 am," Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.

He told reporters that a special investigation team headed by a senior police officer will be formed to probe the case.

The university in a tweet said, "We are always with our students, be it their academic aspirations or their safety and well-being. We will leave no stone unturned to live it upto this commitment towards our students."

Protest had rocked the campus on Saturday night over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller. Some students claimed that the videos were even leaked.

Police, however, had said the woman student appeared to have shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old man, stated to be her boyfriend, and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

She was arrested from Punjab itself while the man was held in Himachal Pradesh and handed over to the Punjab Police. Officials said the woman's mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis and added that there was no suicide attempt by any student.

The university authorities had also rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several women students in the hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

The students, however, had accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts" and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.

An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, police said. 

...
Tags: leaked video, chandigarh university, students protest
Location: India, Punjab


Related Stories

Protests in Chandigarh after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Latest From Nation

Anoop, an auto driver from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram has won this year's Onam bumper lottery. (PTI)

Kerala: Auto driver wins Rs 25 crore Onam bumper lottery

Of these, 1,029 applications which don’t need any clearances were approved instantly, 2,374 were rejected and 94 were under process. — Representational Image/DC

GHMC claims clearances speedier under its bPASS

The students had protested by sitting on the road in OU campus on Saturday after they were asked to vacate their rooms overnight. Following their protest, university officials agreed to let them stay in the hostel. — Representational Image/DC

OU girl students denied food in hostel

News

Auto driver murdered in drunken brawl



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pulwama, Shopian, hotbed of militancy, get first multipurpose cinema houses

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during inauguration of multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian. (PTI Photo)

Protests in Chandigarh after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->