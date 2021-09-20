SEC issues notification for MPP, ZPP chiefs posts

The SEC said that scrutiny of nomination papers will be done after 10 am on September 24 and the list of nominated candidates and administration of oath will be by 1 pm on the same day. Representational Image. (AP)

Vijayawada: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a notification for election of presidents and vice-presidents for MPP and chairperson and vice-chairperson for ZPP following the completion of MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh.

SEC Nilam Sawhney has directed that MPP elections will be held around 3 pm on September 24 and that of ZP posts at 3 pm the next day. She said that notice would be given by the gazetted officer authorized by the district collector, calling for a special meeting for conducting the elections of member (Co-opted), president and vice-president of MPPs on or before September 20 and for ZPP on or before September 21.

The SEC said that scrutiny of nomination papers will be done after 10 am on September 24 and the list of nominated candidates and administration of oath will be by 1 pm on the same day. A special meeting for the election of president and vice-president of MPP will be held by 3 pm.

Swahney directed the district collectors to convene special meetings for the conduct of elections of two members (Co-opted), chairperson and two vice-chairpersons of ZPP on or before September 21. After 10 am on September 25, scrutiny of nomination will be done and the list of nominated candidates and administration of oath will be by 1 pm on the same day followed by a special meeting for elections of president and vice-president of MPPs at 3 pm.

The SEC instructed that if the election of members (co-opted) is not held on the said date, the special meeting for election of president and vice-president of MPP and two members (Co-opted), chairperson and two vice-chairpersons of ZPP shall not be convened and the matter shall be reported to the State Election Commission immediately. It will be held the next day.