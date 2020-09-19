Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2020 Tropical storm Noul ...
Tropical storm Noul set to bring heavy rainfall to Kerala for next 3-5 days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours in some districts
KOCHI: Most parts of Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rains with gusty winds for the next three to five days under the influence of the tropical storm Noul, which will enter the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. The system has resulted in the formation of low-pressure area, bringing in heavy rains to the state.

Meanwhile, most parts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains since Friday morning and several low lying areas got inundated.

Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad districts on Saturday, for Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday and for Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Monday. Yellow alert has been sounded for other districts these days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, coastal and north interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during next two days, according to the IMD.

 

As strong winds reaching up to the speed of 60 kmph has been predicted, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till Tuesday. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued warning to the residents of high-range areas, coastal belt and people living close to river banks and landslide and flood-prone areas.

