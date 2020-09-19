Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2020 NIA nabs nine al-Qae ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA nabs nine al-Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad and Ernakulam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 19, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2020, 10:31 am IST
The NIA conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Ernakulam and Murshidabad early morning today
Representational image.
 Representational image.

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested nine Al-Qaeda operatives during the raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala. Six were held from Murshidabad while three were arrested from Ernakulam.

The NIA team conducted the raids on Saturday early morning and picked the terrorists associated with Pakistan sponsored module of Al-Qaeda.

 

Terrorists arrested from Ernakulam are Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen. They were picked from Mudikkal near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district where they have been staying among migrant workers. According to reports they have been working in the area for long.

The arrested terrorists will be produced before the concerned Courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation.

According to the press release by the NIA, the agency had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds. Accordingly, NIA registered a case and initiated investigation.

 

Large quantity of incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

As per preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including capital city. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fund raising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

 

Those arrested from West Bengal are Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan,  Mainul Mondal,  Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman.

...
Tags: al-qaeda in indian subcontinent, al-qaeda, india’s national investigation agency


Latest From Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

Sitharaman assures Lok Sabha: Not reneging from responsibility on GST payment

The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has resigned as Union food processing minister to protest against the government's agriculture bills. (PTI)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa meets defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. — PTI photo

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks national status for select Karnataka irrigation projects



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

India, get ready for 53 days of IPL frenzy from Saturday

The Chennai Super Kings team led by Dhoni in their hotel in Dubai. (Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out in IPL 2020

Hyderabad player and Captain David Warner.
 

Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina. (PTI file)
 

Who bowled the most maidens (in a manner of speaking) in the IPL?

Kings XI Punjab bowler Praveen Kumar (second from right) celebrates after dismissal of Pune Warriors batsman Ross Taylor during the IPL match in Pune in 2013. (PTI)
 

Virat Kohli has just coined a new word. And we need it to cope with Covid

Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli is coming to terms with new conditions of cricket in the corona age. (PTI file photo)
 

IPL: England, Australia players reach UAE, to undergo 36-hour quarantine

A file image from the third England-Australia ODI. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sitharaman assures Lok Sabha: Not reneging from responsibility on GST payment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre

Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)

Every third professional has lost his job since corona

The CMIE survey found that all employment gains made since 2016 have been wiped out.

Amid farmer protests, Lok Sabha passes two contentious farm Bills

Farmers return home after lifting their block on a national highway during the third day of a protest against agriculture-related ordinances brought by the Union government, in Beas, some 55 kms from Amritsar on September 16, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham