Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2020 In LS, Opposition al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In LS, Opposition alleges PM Cares Fund lacks transparency and accountability

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2020, 11:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2020, 11:09 pm IST
The Lok Sabha was discussing tax benefits for donations to PM CARES Fund, among other things
Parliamentarians participate in a debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (PTI)
 Parliamentarians participate in a debate in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Members of opposition parties like the Congress, DMK and the TMC on Saturday opposed in Lok Sabha the setting up of the PM CARES Fund, alleging that it lacked transparency.

They were participating in a debate on the bill for giving effect to various compliance relief measures for taxpayers, including extending time limits for filing returns, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and tax benefits for donations to PM CARES Fund.

 

"I can't understand the logic to have a separate fund. What is the difference between the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the PM CARES Fund," said N K Premachandran (RSP), who initiated the debate on The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

"Eight different Acts are being modified means substantial changes took place in eight Acts and one of the major Acts is the Income Tax Act of 1961," he said.

He alleged the PM CARES Fund "lacks transparency as it is not audited by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)".

 

"The question of transparency and accountability is the main issue I want to highlight," he said.

Opposing the Bill, Manickam Tagore (Congress) also raised the issue of transparency in the PM CARES Fund.

He wondered if a chief minister of any state can say that he will not disclose the spending under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

But PM CARES Fund is outside the ambit of Parliament and CAG, he said.

"What was the need of a private trust with the Council of Ministers as trustee indicating a conflict of interest," Tagore said.

 

He alleged that just like demonetisation, the Modi government is providing another opportunity "to convert blackmoney into white".

Without naming anyone, he said "AA battery" is running the Modi government which is why "most of the government contracts are going to some particular companies".

Echoing similar views, Gautham Sigamani Pon (DMK) alleged that the PM CARES Fund is "clearly a private trust".

Considering the trying times, Sigamani said, the government should consider reducing tax rather than cutting TDS.

 

Mahua Moitra (TMC) too opposed the Bill. She said the PM CARES Fund is against public interest as it is not answerable to Parliament even though it collects funds from the public.

She said that 38 public sector companies contributed Rs 2,100 crore to the Fund.

This is 70 per cent of the total corpus, she said, adding it should therefore be answerable to Parliament.

She also alleged that the Fund got money from Chinese firms like Tik tok banned by India and wondered why the government did not return the donations from such companies.

 

Moitra questioned the need to institute a new fund (PM Cares Fund) when one already exists?

"Prime Ministers will come and go, but the existence of a fund is not up for discussion? What is this need to name everything after one individual.

"First, you are raising a fund on the basis of a public office. By saying it is not open toI, you are running away from transparency," Moitra said.

The Bill amends the provisions of the Income Tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM-CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

 

"The donation made to the PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100 per cent deduction under section 80G of the IT Act. Further, the limit on deduction of 10 per cent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES Fund," an official statement had said.

Shriniwas Patil (NCP) also said there should be more transparency in the PM Cares Fund.

Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) said the way tax relief has been given to those who donate money to the PM CARES Fund, similar relief should be extended to the fund created by the Maharashtra government.

 

...
Tags: pm cares fund, coronavirus relief aid, coronavirus in india


Latest From Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha today. (PTI)

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Rajya Sabha passes amendments to insolvency law

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

Representational image.

Tropical storm Noul set to bring heavy rainfall to Kerala for next 3-5 days

Phase III is the crucial phase of vaccine development. (Representational image). (AP)

Phase-III trial of Oxford vaccine to begin in Pune next week



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out in IPL 2020

Hyderabad player and Captain David Warner.
 

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo
 

Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre

Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Rajya Sabha passes amendments to insolvency law

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha today. (PTI)

Scribe Rajeev Sharma arrested for allegedly passing sensitive info to China

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma.

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)

Every third professional has lost his job since corona

The CMIE survey found that all employment gains made since 2016 have been wiped out.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham