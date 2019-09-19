Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 SC closes contempt c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC closes contempt case against man for threatening advocate Rajeev Dhavan

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 11:58 am IST
The five judge bench said there should not be a repetition of such acts again.
The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against an 88-year old retired public servant for writing objectionable letters to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against an 88-year old retired public servant for writing objectionable letters to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against an 88-year old retired public servant for writing objectionable letters to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for appearing for Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the man had expressed regret for using such objectionable words in his communication to Dhavan.

 

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer said there should not be a repetition of such acts again.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Dhavan, said he does want any punishment for the retired public servant but a message should be sent to all in the country that there should not be any intimidation of any counsel appearing for any party.

The counsel appearing for N Shanmugam said he was expressing his regret for using such words in the letter to Dhavan. The court had on September 3 issued notice to Shanmugam on Dhavan's contempt plea for allegedly threatening him in a letter, saying physical disabilities will befall him for taking up the case on behalf of Muslim parties against the deity 'Ram Lalla'.

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya land dispute case, ram mandir, babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here in connection with the money laundering case against her senior party colleague D K Shivakumar, officials said. (Photo: File)

K'taka Congress MLA appears before ED in D K Shivakumar case

She described it as a

After PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee seeks meeting with Amit Shah

The transport bodies on Thursday have called a one-day token strike against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences. (Representational Image)

Delhi-NCR strike: Commuters, school hit as transport unions protest hefty fines

These committees include a committee for financial matters, one for devising modalities for functioning in the UT and another for staff related matters. (Photo: File)

Finance, legislative restructuring, development key thrusts for J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PF interest not credited? Know when you will get it

At present, the EPFO is settling Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.
 

Inshallah will be made but at least not with me: Salman Khan

Salman Khan.
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk mileage: Claimed vs real

In June FCA India introduced the Jeep Compass Trailhawk with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.
 

Mind-blowing iPhone X Fold suddenly starts taking shape

The Cupertino-based smartphone brand has published a detailed listing about an upcoming device that has been dubbed the iPhone X Fold.
 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi-NCR strike: Commuters, school hit as transport unions protest hefty fines

The transport bodies on Thursday have called a one-day token strike against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences. (Representational Image)

Finance, legislative restructuring, development key thrusts for J&K

These committees include a committee for financial matters, one for devising modalities for functioning in the UT and another for staff related matters. (Photo: File)

New medical report restores murder rap for accused in Tabrez Ansari case

Days after the Jharkhand Police’s decision to drop the murder charge against 13 men accused of lynching Tabrez Ansari because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest, the police on Wednesday invoked the murder charge against all the accused. (Photo: File)

Schools to remain closed today in Mumbai after heavy rain alert

After the weather department forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, all schools and junior colleges here are closed for 48 hours on Thursday, the government said. (Photo: File)

Campaign reaches fever-pitch in Pala

NDA candidate N.Hari, LDF candidate Mani C Kappan and UDF candidate in a function organised by INFAM at Pala in Kottayam on Wednesday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham