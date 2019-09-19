S Jaishankar’s ‘PoK’ comment irks Pakistan

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s comment that India will one day have “physical jurisdiction” over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has triggered a war of words with a stung Pakistan which asked the ‘international community to take serious cognisance of India’s aggressive posturing about taking physical jurisdiction’ of ... (PoK)’.

Alleging that such “irresponsible and belligerent statements have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace and security in the region”, Islamabad said it “stands for peace, but would be ready to respond effectively to any act of aggression”. The statement was issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office late on Tuesday night.

The latest verbal clash comes ahead of the expected Indo-Pak face-off at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 27 when the Prime Ministers of the two countries are expected to speak within hours of each other. At the UNGA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to raise the issue of terrorism strongly.