Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 PM Modi plane to US ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi plane to US denied overflight access by Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Air India One to fly via Arabia Sea, refuel in Frankfurt.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Less than two weeks after Pakistan denied permission for the Air India One VVIP flight carrying President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace to fly to Iceland, Pakistan has once again refused a request by India for permission to overfly Pakistani airspace for another VVIP Air India One flight that will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

Mr Modi is due to fly to the US on September 21, in time to address the Indian-American community in Houston, Texas, in the presence of US President Donald Trump on September 22. The aircraft will now fly over the Arabian Sea and may be refuelled in Frankfurt en route to the US.

 

India reacted angrily, with the MEA saying: “We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight for a second time in two weeks, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from the well-established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action.”

Earlier, Pakistan had said on Wednesday it had rejected India’s request to allow Prime Minister Modi’s VVIP flight to use its airspace, citing “the current situation in Kashmir”.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, announcing its decision in a video statement, said the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad had been informed of Pakistan’s decision.

“In light of the current situation in Kashmir, India’s attitude and atrocities there, we have decided to not allow use of our airspace for the Indian PM’s flight,” he added.

India’s Air India One aircraft carry the country’s three top VVIPs — the President, vice-president and Prime Minister — on official overseas visits.
Interestingly, Pakistan had given permission for an earlier VVIP flight carrying Mr Modi to travel to France in August-end for his official visit to France, after which a hue and cry erupted in Pakistan.

After that, in the first week of September, the decision to deny overflight clearance for President Kovind’s plane had been approved by Pakistan PM Imran Khan in view of the “tense” situation in Kashmir, according to a statement issued then by Mr Qureshi. The VVIP flight with President Kovind took an alternate route over the Arabian Sea, that meant more hours of flying time to Europe and other destinations westwards.

...
Tags: ram nath kovind, pm modi, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Election commissioner Sunil Arora during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

Ballot papers are history, says CEC commissioner Sunil Arora

Rahul Gandhi.

Congress rakes up ‘Howdy Economy’ before PM Modi event

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan in a fix over pro-metro tweet

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court penalises man for filing false petition, misuse of law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vapes banned, but not gutka or tobacco

Incidentally, health minister Harsh Vardhan was not in the country and so was not a party to the cabinet decision.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

J&K Governor suggests new mantra to get PoK without waging war

The Governor further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was fully committed to developing Jammu and Kashmir, and in a far bigger way than what people expect. (Photo: File)

Former Andhra speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's last rites performed

Kodela's mortal remains were shifted to Narasaraopeta on the night of September 17. (Photo: File)

Assam police strip, torture 3 muslim women, pregnant woman loses baby in custody

Though the woman had filed a complaint with the Darrang district Superintendent of Police on September 10, their case was not registered. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham