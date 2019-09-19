NCW for stern action against Assam police

The commission has asked Assam director general of police to take up the matter urgently and ensure that the accused officials are given stern punishment, the NCW said in a statement.

Guwahati: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday directed Assam police to take stern action against police officers and constables involved in stripping and torturing a pregnant woman and her two sisters.

A day after three sisters alleged they were stripped and tortured in a police outpost in Darrang district, the NCW, which took suo moto cognisance of the incident, condemned the treatment meted out to the women.

The commission has asked Assam director general of police to take up the matter urgently and ensure that the accused officials are given stern punishment, the NCW said in a statement.

It said it is “anguished” by such alleged misconduct on part of the police officials.

The police officials, the NCW said, ill-treated the women not involved in any crime but suspected to know the whereabouts of an alleged criminal.

The role of police officials is to help uphold law and order impartially, and protect people, especially women, it said.

The Assam State Commission for Women has also taken cognizance and its chairperson Sikimiki Talukdar visited the victims and assured of all protection to them.